Global Mobile SoC Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

The mobile SoC’s are increasingly getting popularity in the group of mobile phones manufacturers. Mobile SoC is playing a very crucial role in sustaining the demand as well as improvising the features and offerings of the mobile phones. The mobile SoC is increasingly deployed by the mobile phone manufacturers as it is available with the analog, digital, mixed signal as well as radio frequency signals. Mobile SoC is a system on the chip, which is increasingly deployed in the mobile phones as integrated circuits for the systems. The mobile SoC is used for integrating all the components of the electronic systems.

The Mobile SoCs are offered in different types. The types are offered as per the signals used on the system on the chip. The segmentation by types of mobile system on chip includes digital signals, analog signals, and mixed signals.

The mobile phone manufacturers are increasingly preferring the mobile SoC as they are working on the lower power consumption. As the smartphones are becoming intrinsic parts of the consumer’s lifestyles, the manufacturers are focusing on delivering the enhanced functionality of the smartphones as per the changing technological scenarios, and this factor is resulting into the increasing demand of the mobile SoCs.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Qualcomm Technologies

Apple

Samsung

MediaTek

Intel

Huawei Technologies

Xiaomi

Spreadtrum Communications

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital Signals

Analog Signals

Mixed Signals

Other

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aviation & Military

Others

