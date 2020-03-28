Global Noise Barrier(Soundwall) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Noise barrier (also called soundwall, sound berm, sound barrier, or acoustical barrier) is an exterior structure designed to protect inhabitants of sensitive land use areas from noise pollution. Noise barriers are the most effective method of mitigating roadway, railway, and industrial noise sources – other than cessation of the source activity or use of source controls.
the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Noise Barriers Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of global and Chinese Noise Barriers industry covering all important parameters.
The global Noise Barrier(Soundwall) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Noise Barrier(Soundwall) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Noise Barrier(Soundwall) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yuanxing
Xinzhu
YAD
Tiansheng
SHANGHAI ZHONGCHI
Center Int
Hirose Giken
IHI
Evonik
Fence-Crete
Sound Fighter Systems
Paragon Noise Barriers
Concrete Solutions, Inc
Port-O-Wall Systems, LLC
Carsonite Composites, LLC
Evonik
Ed. Züblin AG
Eurovia
Akripol
Faist
Kohlhaul
Zbloc International AB
DELTA BLOC
Gramm Barriers
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ground-Mounted Noise Barrier
Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier
Segment by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial Sections
Airport
Others
