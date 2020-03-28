Global Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Competition Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Non-optical semiconductor sensors include magnetic sensors, inertial sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors, among others.

North America has been a major market for non-optical semiconductor sensors and is expected to see continued demand over the coming years owing to surge in automotive sales in recent years. Further, increased regulatory pressures in North American region such as mandatory implementation of tire-pressure monitors and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems are also expected to aid in the growth in demand of non-optic sensors over the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the coming years as the automotive sector in the region is experiencing significant growth in the region. Further, the booming smartphone sales in the region are expected to drive rapid adoption of sensors in the region, especially, MEMS sensors.

The global Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

ABB

Ametek

Freescale Semiconductor

General Electric

Honeywell International

Emerson Electric

Omron

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Yokogawa Electric

Endress + Hauser

Epcos

Fuji Electric

Semtech

Microchip Technology

Mitsumi Electric

Infineon Technologies

Maxim Integrated Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Magnetic Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Others

