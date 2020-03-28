Global Oil Shale Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oil shale, also known as kerogen shale, is an organic-rich fine-grained sedimentary rock containing kerogen (a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds) from which liquid hydrocarbons called shale oil (not to be confused with tight oil—crude oil occurring naturally in shales) can be produced. Shale oil is a substitute for conventional crude oil; however, extracting shale oil from oil shale is more costly than the production of conventional crude oil both financially and in terms of its environmental impact. Deposits of oil shale occur around the world, including major deposits in the United States. Estimates of global deposits range from 4.8 to 5 trillion barrels (760×109 to 790×109 m3) of oil in place.

In the last several years, some fluctuations occurred in the market. In 2015, the capacity of Oil Shale is nearly 2950 M m3; the actual production is about 1656 M m3. Both of capacity and production declined compared with 2014.

The average price of Oil Shale is in the decreasing trend, from 55.4 USD/m3 in 2011 to 29.9 USD/m3 in 2015. With the situation of mining technology, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification based on oil production of Oil Shale includes below 6%, 6%- 10% and 10% above, and the proportion of below 6% in 2015 is about 62%.

Oil Shale is widely used in Powder Generation, Shale Oil and other field. The most proportion of Oil Shale is Shale Oil, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 89%. Oil shale can also be applied for building materials, cement and fertilizers.

Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin are the main supply places. Bakken is the largest supplier of Oil Shale, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2015. Following North America and Europe, China is the third largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

Market competition is not intense. Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, ExxonMobil, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anadarko

Occidental Petroleum

Chesapeake Energy

ExxonMobil

Marathon Oil

Chevron Corporation

EOG Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources

SM Energy

ConocoPhillips

Cabot Oil & Gas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<6%

6%-10%

>10%

Segment by Application

Electricity

Shale Oil

Other

