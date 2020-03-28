Global Omnidirectional Camera Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The features of omnidirectional camera is that it can refocus continuously after taking a photo making it highly efficient for multiple shots. These omnidirectional camera give a real VR experience without any lag. It also supports features like live streaming ability with 360° VR production.

Among various regions, the Omnidirectional Camera market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to large number of companies set up in this region which uses VR technology for their devices. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

The global Omnidirectional Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Omnidirectional Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Omnidirectional Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sphericam

Panono

Bubl

Samsung

Theta S

Kodak

LG

Nikon

Panasonic

360fly

ALLie

Elmo

Garmin

Giroptic

GoPro

Insta360

Vuze

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Catadioptric Omnidirectional Camera

Dioptric Omnidirectional Camera

Segment by Application

Optical Manufacturing

Automation

Biotechnology and Healthcare

Roboticists

Media and Entertainment

Others

