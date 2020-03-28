Global Outdoor LED Displays Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

LED display is a flat panel display, which uses an array of light-emitting diodes as pixels for a video display. Their brightness allows them to be used outdoors where they are visible in the sun for store signs and billboards, and in recent years they have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles, as well as variable-message signs on highways. LED displays are capable of providing general illumination in addition to visual display, as when used for stage lighting or other decorative (as opposed to informational) purposes.

Outdoor LED displays have been gaining popularity in the recent years, owing to significant technological advancements such as automated LED displays, wireless control systems, better picture quality, and high brightness.

The global outdoor LED display market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of market players to expand in China, Japan, India, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global outdoor LED display market in 2017.

The global Outdoor LED Displays market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Outdoor LED Displays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor LED Displays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG Electronics

Sony

Toshiba

Panasonic

Barco

Daktronics

EKTA

Electronic Displays

Leyard Opto-Electronic

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Surface Mounted

Individually Mounted

Segment by Application

Commercial

Municipal & Utilities

Others

