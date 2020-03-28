Global Paprika Oleoresin Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Paprika Oleoresin is a deep red colored, semi viscous liquid extracted from dried red pepper or paprika. It draws its deep red color from various Carotenoids present in Red Pepper.Paprika Oleoresin is a natural extract without any antioxident.it is highly sensitive to light, heat and air.The paprika oleoresins are produced by solvent extraction of dried, ground red pepper fruits, using a solvent-system compatible with the lipophilic/hydrophilic characteristics of the extract sought and subsequent solvent-system removal. The solvents most commonly used for paprika oleoresin extraction are trichloroethylene, ethylacetate, acetone, propan-2- ol, methanol, ethanol and n-hexane.

The global Paprika Oleoresin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paprika Oleoresin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paprika Oleoresin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DDW color

Universal Oleoresins

Ungerer & Company

Plant Lipids

Akay

AVT Natural Products Ltd

Indo World

Paprika Oleo’s

Paras Perfumers

Ambe Group

Asian Oleoresin company

Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd

Bioprex Labs.

Yunnan Honglv Capsaicin Ltd., Co.

Chenguang Biotech Group Co.,Ltd.

Sinopaprika Co., Ltd

Evesa

Naturex

Sinochem Qingdao

Hongan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spices

Flavours

Oleoresins

Segment by Application

Food seasonings

Food coatings

Poultry feed color additive

Other

