Global Pentaerythritol (CAS 115-77-5) Market Analysis, 2014-2025

Pentaerythritol, white crystal or powder, flammable, susceptible to general organic acid ester, a large number of coatings for industrial production of alkyd resins, synthetic advanced lubricants, plasticizers, surfactants and pharmaceuticals, explosives and other raw materials.

Pentaerythritol production are mainly concentrated in China and Europe at present, the output of this two regions occupy global production more than 65%. Pentaerythritol production capacity increased with the increase of the downstream application.

In 2015, the global production of pentaerythritol over 580.55 (K MT); the growth margin is around 15.63% during the last year.

China is major production region in pentaerythritol market.

Although sales of pentaerythritol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the pentaerythritol industry.

This report focuses on Pentaerythritol (CAS 115-77-5) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pentaerythritol (CAS 115-77-5) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ercros SA

Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd.

Perstorp Holding AB

Baoding Guoxiu Chemical Industry

Copenor

Henan Pengcheng Group

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries

Liyang Ruiyang Chemical

MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya

Shahid Rasouli

U-Jin Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Zarja Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pentaerythritol -95

Pentaerythritol -98

Others

Segment by Application

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd Inks

Alkyd Adhesives and Sealants

Others

