Global Personal GPS Trackers Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019

A personal GPS tracker or personal GPS tracking device is small and compact, allowing them to not attract attention as they are easily concealed in clothing, bags or coat pockets. It could be an invaluable item in a situation where a child, vulnerable adult or traveller goes missing, as they can provide you with a history of their previous locations and give you live real-time movements to give you peace of mind. Personal trackers can also be extremely useful to track lone workers, and those travelling, there is an SOS call button inbuilt, which can be used to raise an alarm if the user is in need of urgent help. Personal trackers have been designed to suit any purpose, from toddlers to teens and even the elderly.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Orbocomm

Meitrack

Queclink

Concox Information Technology

Teltonika

Trackimo

Shenzhen Coban Electronics

Laipac Technology

Spark Nano

Starcom System

ARKNAV

Suntech International

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

Gosafe Company Ltd.

Jimi Electronic

Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

ThinkRace Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SIM GPS Trackers

SIM Free GPS Trackers

Segment by Application

Children

Adults

The Elderly

