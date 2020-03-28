In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-phenolic-foam-board-industry-depth-survey-2019



Phenolic foam board is recognized as a kind of important building insulation material. Phenolic foam board has thermal and fire performance solutions in commercial and residential buildings.

It is used extensively in the building industry for a number of application areas including roofing, cavity board, external wall board, plaster board dry linings systems, floor insulation and as sarking board. Phenolic foams offer significant advantages over other insulation materials. A range of phenolic foam boards is available to suit most new buildings or refurbishment applications.

The technical barriers of phenolic foam board are relatively high, and the major players are Kingspan Insulation, Asahi Kasei, Unilin(Xtratherm), Sekisui Chemical, Jinan Shengquan Group, Tenlead, Guibao, Langfang Sanxing Chemical, and Lions. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and United Kingdom. China is the largest consumer, almost 37.46% of total consumption in 2016, followed by Europe with 22.59% of consumption share.

Phenolic foam board has a wide range of applications. Phenolic foam board is used in in industry use and building use. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global phenolic foam board market. The demand for phenolic foam board is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023. Phenolic foam board industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of phenolic foam board has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of phenolic foam board.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in phenolic foam board industry will become more intense.

This is the end of phenolic foam board report.

The global Phenolic Foam Board market is valued at 1610 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2010 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phenolic Foam Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phenolic Foam Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kingspan Insulation

Asahi Kasei

Unilin(Xtratherm)

LG Hausys

Sekisui Chemical

Jinan Shengquan Group

Tenlead

Guibao

Langfang Sanxing Chemical

Lions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Insulation Thickness (mm)≤40

40<Insulation Thickness (mm)≤80

Insulation Thickness (mm)>80

Segment by Application

Industry Use

Building Use

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-phenolic-foam-board-industry-depth-survey-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com