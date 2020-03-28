Global Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices Industry Professional 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Implant medical device is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. Medical implants are man-made devices, in contrast to a transplant, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue. The surface of implants that contact the body might be made of a biomedical material such as titanium, silicone, or apatite depending on what is the most functional.[1] In some cases implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker and cochlear implants. Some implants are bioactive, such as subcutaneous drug delivery devices in the form of implantable pills or drug-eluting stents.[2]

The Polymers in Medical Devices industry is not highly concentrated, there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. In North America, transnational companies, like Dupont and Celanese are taking a leading share in this area. As to Netherlands, DSM has become a global leader. In Germany, it is BASF and Bayer that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Tianjin and Shanghai.

North America is the largest consumer of Polymers in medical devices and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in medical devices industry. China and Japan have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Polymers in Medical Devices in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

Many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like India and Thailand.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more medical devices are in demand, especially in the developing regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Polymers in Medical Devices starch will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Covestro

DuPont

Celanese

Solvay

ExxonMobil

DSM

Eastman

Dow

Tekni-Plex

Evonik

Huntsman

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

HEXPOL

Kraton

Tianjin Plastics

Shanghai New Shanghua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metallic

Composites

Ceramic

Polymeric

Natural

Segment by Application

Acetal (POM)

Acrylic (hydrogels)

Acrylic (MMA, PMMA)

Fluorocarbon

Other

