Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Depth Analysis 2019

Polyoxymethylene (POM) is an engineering thermoplastic that is used in various applications in automobile, electronic and consumer goods industries. Characteristics of Polyoxymethylene (POM) make it applicable for usage in various end-user applications such as manufacture of electronic appliances, electrical parts, children’s toys and disposable applicators among others.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with polyoxymethylene(POM) industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into polyoxymethylene(POM) industry, the current demand for polyoxymethylene(POM) product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

In the future, the global consumption of polyoxymethylene(POM) will maintain a 4.6% growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 947.3K MT. Therefores, polyoxymethylene(POM) overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 88% to 93%.

Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic polyoxymethylene(POM), Chinese domestic polyoxymethylene(POM) has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported polyoxymethylene(POM).

6. As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese polyoxymethylene(POM) industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly polyoxymethylene(POM) products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyoxymethylene(POM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyoxymethylene(POM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polyplastics Co.,Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Celanese

DuPont

YUNTIANHUA

BLUESTAR

HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd

CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Asahi Kasei

KOLON

KEP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Homo-polyoxymethylene

Co-polyoxymethylene

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Consumer

Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)

