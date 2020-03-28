Global PV Ribbon Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PV Ribbon is tinned copper, is an important raw material in the welding process of the photovoltaic module, the solar cells connection; .Ribbons weld a number of solar cells, can form a certain output voltage power supply circuit. .PV Ribbon’s quality good or not will directly affect the PV modules current collection efficiency, influencing the PV modules power.

Because of the government subsidies to the industry, the price volatility is very obvious, it is recommended that the company planning to invest this project need to carefully consider the actual situation, then make the best decision.

China was the largest consumer market with a market share of 55.89% in 2011 and 68.54% in 2015 with an increase of 12.65%. Europe and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 15.52% and 6.48% in 2015.

China was the largest production market with a market share of 76.34% in 2011 and 80.25% in 2015 with an increase of 3.91%. The other regions are holding a small market share compared to China.

At present, the top twenty companies make up more than 90% market share of the PV Ribbon market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The top five manufacturers are YourBuddy, Ulbrich, Sveck, Hitachi Cable, Esun New Material. They respectively with global production market share as 16.66%, 10.02%, 9.99%, 8.83% and 8.46% in 2015.

The PV Ribbon market has been growing in accordance with the awareness of environmental protection and the promotion of clean energy of the society. What is more, the government is supporting solar industry too. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better concerning more on their R&D and services.

The global PV Ribbon market is valued at 690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PV Ribbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PV Ribbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Connection

Bustar

Segment by Application

Solar battery

Solar modules to the junction box

Film substrate

