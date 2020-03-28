Global Rotary Selector Switches Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rotary selector switch is intended to turn products on and off, the switches were common in devices that needed to provide a wide array of options rather than the two or three provided by the other switch types. A rotary switch consists of a single pin, called a rotor, which has one or more flat wheels connected to it, called decks.

Rotary Selector Switches are suitable for instruments like Ammeters, Voltmeters, Power Factor Meters etc. The design enables to indicate by means of a single meter, the current or the voltage. Ammeter Selector Switches are provided with make – before – break contacts to give security against risk of open circuit of the current transformer secondaries.

OMEGA

TE Connectivity

CTS Corporation

Elma Electronic

Grayhill

C&K Components

APEM

Carling Technologies

EAO

Nidec Copal Electronics

Omron

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

ALPS

Eaton

Phoenix Contact

Kingtek

NKK Switches

Electroswitch

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-pole Rotary Selector Switches

Multi-pole Rotary Selector Switches

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Automation

Communications

Medical

Others

