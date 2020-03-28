Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sanitary Metal Ware generally refers to the metal decorations inside the bathroom. Due to differences among Sanitary Metal Ware pendant, style, and functions, the product price varies widely. Sanitary Metal Ware, generally include faucets, showers, floor drain, towel racks, glass platform, toilet paper holder, basket and so on in bathroom use. Due to the frequent use and product fast updating of bathroom accessories, the Sanitary Metal Ware belongs to consumable item.

The Sanitary Metal Ware market is relatively fragmented in the mid-to-high-end segment, where the top 10 brands commanded only 40.94% revenue share of the market as at end-2015 in China market. Market statistics show that there are around 13 suppliers in China with total annual revenue of over 80,000 RMB. China-based JOYOU leads the competition in terms of sales, brand awareness and consumer preference. It is followed by local producer JOMOO in the second place and US-based Kohler in the third place. TOTO and Moen, both popular brands, are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Export-wise, leading players include HUIDA, Swell, SEAGULL, Lota, GLOBE UNION and Delong.

The development of Sanitary Metal Ware industry has been in a downward trend. However, with the economy in the form of improved macro-control of national policy, the development of real estate continues to raise, overall market situation of Sanitary Metal Ware industry will certainly begin to turn better along with the market. Especially the large population of house-purchase and high renovation demand, this situation will be continued in the future, therefore, Sanitary Metal Ware industry still has much development space and full expectation in market prospects.

The emergence and development of economic commerce has a profound impact on the traditional economic and trade activities, which not only increase the vitality of the global economy, but also change people’s traditional ways of working and thinking. In any Sanitary Metal Ware companies, cost control is most critical factor to obtain the maximum profit. According to the US “Forbes”, the statistics show that economic commerce can save 5% to 10% of corporate transaction costs.

Health and water conservation is still a main topic of Sanitary Metal Ware industry for many years. Environmental degradation aroused world attention to the fate of the planet, and energy conservation has become the major issues. For the Sanitary Metal Ware industry consumers, many people began to look drawn from the price, such as this product is suitable to the style of your home, brand quality, product color, cost performance, and environmental protection has become the focus of consumer purchase reference. Especially due to the improved economic life, more people are increasingly concerned about the health, and environmental protection naturally becomes the key pointy. The most important thing is that environmental protection is not just the responsibility, but also the future development trend in Sanitary Metal Ware industry.

The global Sanitary Metal Ware market is valued at 1850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sanitary Metal Ware volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sanitary Metal Ware market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JOYOU

JOMOO

Kohler

TOTO

Moen

Lota

Grohe

Swell

Roca

Hansgrohe

Huayi

American Standard

Delta

HUIDA

Delong

SEAGULL

Villeroy & Boch

OLE

GLOBE UNION

Argentcrystal

SUNLOT

HHSN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Faucets

Showers

Floor drain

Sanitary pendant (Towel rack, paper holder, etc.)

Some other accessories

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Real Estate project

Others

