Global Saturated Polyester Resin Competition Situation 2019

Saturated polyester resin refers to a group of polymers derived from the condensation of polyol and an acid generally. Different types and characteristics of saturated polyester resins can be synthesized by different multi-acid and polyol. It is a synthetic material that does not contain unsaturated bonds except benzene ring.

Saturated polyester resin production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe USA and Japan at present, the output of the four regions occupies more than 80% of global saturated polyester resin production in 2014.

The market of saturated polyester resin is decentralized, there too many companies to produce this product, and the global leading players (top ten: Allnex, DSM, Evonik, Hitachi Chem, Stepan, NIPPON GOHSEI, Hexion, Arkema, and Sino-French Ind, Shenjian New Material from China) only takes up about 46% of total market in 2014.

In 2014, the global production of the saturated polyester resin reaches over 1000 K MT; the CAGR is about 5.86% during 2010 to 2015.

China is now the largest consumption regions in saturated polyester resin market, there are also a lot of companies to manufacture the saturated polyester resin, top ten in sales is about 70% of the Chinese market. The CAGR in China is about 7.47% during 2010 to 2015, which shows that Chinese market increased faster than the global market.

Although sales of saturated polyester resin brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Saturated Polyester Resin field hastily.

This report focuses on Saturated Polyester Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Saturated Polyester Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

