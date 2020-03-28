Global SD Memory Cards Competition Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A memory card or flash card is an electronic flash memory data storage device used for storing digital information. These are commonly used in portable electronic devices, such as digital Camera, Mobile phone, laptop computers, tablets, MP3 players and video game consoles.

The memory card market is very concentrated, the key players are Sandisk, Sony, Toshiba, Transcend, Lexar, Samsung, Verbatim, PNY, Kingston, Delkin, Panasonic, PHISON, MaXell, PQI, Integral. The revenue share of the first three enterprises accounts for about 30% of the total.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the Memory Cards industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But those companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Memory Cards production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

The global SD Memory Cards market is valued at 15300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SD Memory Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SD Memory Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandisk

Sony

Toshiba

Transcend

Lexar

Samsung

Verbatim

PNY

Kingston

Delkin

Panasonic

PHISON

MaXell

PQI

Integral

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SD

Micro SD

CF

CFast

Others

Segment by Application

Camera

Computer

Mobile phone

Other Devices

