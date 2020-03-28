Global TCT Circular Saw Blades Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Circular saw blades are designed for use with miter saws, table saws, radial arm saws, cut-off saws and standard circular saws. Tungsten carbide-tipped (TCT) is one of the materials of Circular saw blades.

As Global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with TCT Circular Saw Blades industry in oversupply on the market in the past few years, the current demand for TCT Circular Saw Blades product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary TCT Circular Saw Blades products on the market do not sell well; TCT Circular Saw Blades’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Circular Saw Blades industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

In the next five years, the global consumption of TCT Circular Saw Blades will maintain a 5% annual growth rate, consumption is expected in 2020 will 182772 K Pcs, Therefore, in the next five years, TCT Circular Saw Blades overcapacity situation will not change much; the average operating rate will remain at 80% to 90%.

With the global economy recovery, the wood processing industry’s development create a new TCT Circular Saw Blades product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic TCT Circular Saw Blades, China and other third world countries increase the R&D investment, the advanced TCT Circular Saw Blades technology begin moving to the third world countries. The third world countries are becoming the largest market for the TCT Circular Saw Blades.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese TCT Circular Saw Blades industry is not only begin to transit to high-end TCT Circular Saw Blades products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of TCT Circular Saw Blades brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants had better cooperate with other manufacturer or introduce the core technology to enter into the TCT Circular Saw Blades field.

The global TCT Circular Saw Blades market is valued at 3140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on TCT Circular Saw Blades volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TCT Circular Saw Blades market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

