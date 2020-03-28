Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly 67.39% in 2016 and a sales market share nearly 61.98% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 17.16%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber.

There are four kinds of Viscose Staple Fiber, which are Ordinary Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, Strong Fiber and Modified Fiber. Ordinary Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly59.05% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Viscose Staple Fiber industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Viscose Staple Fiber have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Viscose Staple Fiber market is valued at 10900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Viscose Staple Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Viscose Staple Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Other

Segment by Application

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

