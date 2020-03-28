Global Waterproof Rocker Switches Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A waterproof switch is a device that can interrupt the flow of a circuit while operating in a wet environment. Waterproof switches are frequently binary that either close or open the circuit; that is, they are either on or off. Other switches have several “on” options that are designed to handle varying amounts of voltage or current, which alters the output of the attached device, mechanism, appliance or piece of equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Company

NTE Electronics

C&K Components

Littelfuse

APEM (IDEC)

Eaton

Carling Technologies

NKK Switches

TAIWAY Electronics

HELLA

Oslo Switch Inc.

Everel Group

OTTO Engineering

Marquardt Mechatronik

Innocent Electronics

Dongnan Electronics

Taclex Electronics

HUA-JIE

E-Switch, Inc. (Stein Industries)

Shanghai Yongxing Electronic Switch

Daier Electron

Yih Sean Enterprise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-pole Waterproof Rocker Switches

Multi-Pole Waterproof Rocker Switches

Segment by Application

Home Appliance

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Military

Others

