Greaseproof Paper Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During | 2027

Greaseproof Paper Market: Overview

Greaseproof paper is manufactured from 100% bleached soft and hard wood pulp. The grease proof paper is manufactured for packaging of products with low content of fat.

Grease proof paper is also utilized in cooking and baking, where it provides a nonstick surface. Most baking cups are made from greaseproof paper. Grease proof paper can be used in hot ovens and deep freezers too.

Greaseproof paper is manufactured by refining the paper stock, which creates a sheet with very low porosity. Subsequently, this sheet is supercalendered to further improve its density. This process creates a type of paper known as Glassine. Glassine paper is then treated with alginates, starches, or CMC in a size press in order to fill pores, which in turns makes it impermeable to grease, oil, and fat.

Key drivers of greaseproof paper market

The booming residential and commercial sector has driven the demand for greaseproof paper globally. Rise in residential and commercial applications of greaseproof paper due to strengthening economic conditions and increased spending capacity are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand in packaging, wrapping, and baking of food products is a major factor that is estimated to propel the greaseproof paper market. The greaseproof paper market has expanded considerably both in terms of product development and usage. However, the packaging industry faces numerous challenges in terms of latest product development, standardization, and product approval.

Rising demand for packaged food among consumers, owing to the fast pace of life and changing eating habits, is expected to drive the food packaging industry. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the greaseproof paper market.

The food packaging industry is expanding rapidly due to improved shelf-life, coupled with heightened efficiency in prevention of content contamination, which in turn is projected to boost the demand for greaseproof paper and subsequently drive the market.

Packaging held the major share in 2018

Greaseproof paper is used to protect items, such as fine art work or perishable items, during shipping. Such items are manufactured with a ‘grease’ coating to protect them from corrosion. Greaseproof packaging paper is employed used as an inter-leaver between frozen meats, and also as a protective layer on textile cores. Greaseproof packaging paper is also used for pet-food bags, pan liners, and release papers for floor tiles and graphic papers.

Greaseproof packaging paper is manufactured under hygienic condition from wood pulp that offers grease resistance as well as oil hold out properties. Greaseproof packaging paper avoids penetration of fat and oils and helps retain the original taste & flavor.

Greaseproof baking paper is utilized in cooking and baking, as it provides a heat-resistant, non-stick surface to bake on. Greaseproof baking paper is a unique properties, as compared to traditional oil-free paper. It is employed for all kinds of cooking, baking, and food preparation. Greaseproof baking paper ensures that food does not attach to trays, dishes, or cake forms, and because no oil is needed to coat these vessels, dishwashing is also easier.

Asia Pacific expected to hold large share in the global greaseproof paper market

Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the global greaseproof paper market owing to robust expansion in China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market due to increasing investments in the food industry and rising disposable income in the region.

China accounted for a dominant share of the greaseproof paper market in Asia Pacific, due to its large population, emerging economic conditions, and rise in foreign trade by the country. Manufacturers in India and Vietnam are expanding their business where penetration is low; however, the market in these countries is estimated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of demand, North America accounted for a significant share of the global greaseproof paper market, owing to extensive applications in residential as well as commercial sectors.

Europe held a notable share of the global greaseproof paper market in 2018. The market in Europe is driven by the tourism industry. Increasing tourism has boosted the food industry in the region and consequently, the market in Europe is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In Europe, commercial utilization of greaseproof paper, in restaurants and other food-related businesses, is considerably high. Demand for fast food and bakery products is significantly high in the region, which in turn is expected to propel the greaseproof paper market in Europe.

Key players operating in the Greaseproof Paper Market

The greaseproof paper market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50% share of the global market. Key players operating in the greaseproof paper market include

Pudumjee Paper Products

Nordic Paper

Hydon Paper Co Ltd

Dispapali

KRPA Holding CZ