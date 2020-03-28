Home Theatre Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2023

Home Theatre Market, By Component (Sound & Display Systems, Storage Devices, Media Players), By Type (Home Theatre in a Box System, Sound Bar, Component Systems) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The emerging trend in the global home theatre market is due to many factors such as vendors’ collaboration for dynamic product generation, increase in adoption of cloud services and expansion of big players in emerging markets.

Sony Corporation has manufactured a dynamic range of home theatre systems that projects 1,950 power output and 5.2-inch surround sound. Panasonic Corporation, one of the prominent players of home theatre systems recently manufactured 7 products of home theatre systems each with distinct technology and sound systems. Akai electronics one of the prominent player in home theatre market has manufactured wide range of home theatre systems that consist of 5.1 channel amplifier, realistic bass effect, USB connectivity and FM radio.

North America region accounts for highest share in home theatre market owing to rising demand from consumers towards high quality audio and sound systems. Asia-Pacific region is growing with the fastest CAGR in home theatre market owing to emergence of growing economies from the region and increase in purchasing power of people. Many small and medium size players from the region are contributing towards the growth of market.

The home theatre market can be segmented on the basis of component and channel. By component segment it includes sound & display systems, media players, storage devices and others. In home theatre systems, it consists of varied range of speakers that includes front speakers, center speakers, surround speakers, rear speakers and subwoofers. Center speakers provide users with dynamic sound effects, it reproduces the dialogues and projects much of the music. Surround speaker’s helps in reproducing the ambience and sound effects. Surround speakers with full bandwidth bass projects excellent sound and clarity of words.

Home theatre is can be defined as theater that is reproduced at home. It also consists of the audio and video systems that are produced to give the same effect as the one in theatre. It facilitates users with the option of internet streaming that enable them to access TV shows and web series.

The Home Theatre market is expected to grow at approximately USD 31 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the home theatre market are – Bose Corporation (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Akai Electronics (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Netherlands), Bowers & Wilkins (U.K.), Atlantic Technology (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) among others.

Segments:

Home Theatre Market is segmented on the basis of type, component and channel.

Home Theatre Market by Component:

Sound & Display Systems

Media Players

Storage Devices

Others

Home Theatre Market by Audio Type:

Home Theatre In A Box System

Sound Bar

Component System

Component Separate

