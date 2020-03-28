Hydrophobic Coating Market : Report Analysis And Market Insights For Highly Profitable | 2027

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Overview

Hydrophobic coating is primarily applied on metals, plastics, fabrics, glass, textiles, and other surfaces to offer protection from water, dirt, and moisture. It is a thin layer of water repellent substrate or water repellant coating.

Hydrophobic coating , a water repellent coating, is largely based on silica and glass substrate employed from the dip coating process. Water repellent coatings are oxides and polymer-based composition of silica nanoparticles.

Hydrophobic coating is extensively used in the automotive industry due to the excellent water and dust repelling properties. The hydrophobic coating market in India and other emerging countries is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 10% for the automotive industry in the next few years.

Buildings are prone to cracks, capillaries, and micro-cracks in changing weather conditions. These critical areas of buildings need to be protected against water, moisture, and harmful gases. This is expected to fuel the hydrophobic coating market during the forecast period.

High Compatibility with Metal, Plastics, Glass, and Textiles

Hydrophobic coating does not allow water to enter through the coated surface layer. Its superior repellent properties in the building & construction end-use industry is estimated to boost the demand for hydrophobic coatings during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for automotive windows and electronic displays is also driving the global hydrophobic coating market. Electronic gadgets need to be protected against water, chemicals, and moisture to prevent short circuiting or damages. This is likely to propel the hydrophobic market in the next few years.

Improvement in medical and health care infrastructure across the globe is also a major factor projected to augment the demand for water repellent coating, including hydrophobic coating, in the next few years

Hydrophobic coating is compatible with other metals such as tin, aluminum, titanium, copper, gold, and silver. Most of the key metals are extensively adopted in the medical and health care sector. This is expected to propel the hydrophobic coatings market.

Automotive & Aerospace Segment to Boost Hydrophobic Coating Market Value

Rise in demand for water repellent coatings in several end-use industries due to their excellent protection characteristics is fuelling the hydrophobic coating market. Hydrophobic coating is synthesized from various materials such as polysiloxanes, fluoroalkyl silanes, and fluoropolymers. Silicone coating is widely used for coating formulations in the coating industry.

Hydrophobic coating is also composed of solvents, ethanol, silica solution, and acidic silica solutions. These combinations provide protection against water and moisture to interior walls, paintings, and electronic devices.

The global hydrophobic coating market encompasses large numbers of end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, textile, medical, and building & construction. However, automotive and aerospace segments are projected to account for key share of the global hydrophobic coating market in the near future.

Hydrophobic coatings provide anti-microbial, anti-fouling, and anti-corrosion advantages to surfaces. These coatings are applied on various surfaces such as metal, glass, painted surfaces, fabrics, and electronic devices. Growth in health care infrastructure in various countries is projected to fuel the demand for hydrophobic coating in the next few years.

Easy Availability of Alternatives and High Capital May Hamper Market

Stringent regulations on the release of VOC and fluorocarbon in the open atmosphere in several countries may hamper the hydrophobic coating market in the next few years

Limited durability of hydrophobic coatings, especially in harsh and extreme environmental conditions, is also estimated to adversely affect the market in the next few years

Hydrophobic coating requires high capital investment for production facility and infrastructure. This may act as a key entry barrier for companies, thereby negatively impacting the demand for hydrophobic coatings in the near future.

Easy availability of alternative coatings and options to replace hard wax with other material is a primary factor anticipated to hamper the hydrophobic coating market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Expected to Account for Large Share of Global Hydrophobic Coating Market

Increase in population and growth in infrastructure development in emerging countries are estimated to boost the global hydrophobic coating market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global hydrophobic coating market during the forecast period. The large potential of automotive, medical, and construction industries is expected to fuel the market in the region. Demand for hydrophobic coating is anticipated to rise significantly in China owing to the improved development and construction activities in the country.

Rise in GDP of emerging countries in Asia Pacific such as India, South Korea, and Thailand is estimated to boost the demand for hydrophobic coating in the region during the forecast period. Excellent economic conditions and competitive prices of raw materials are projected to augment the hydrophobic coating market in Asia Pacific.

After Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are likely to hold key share of the global hydrophobic coating market. Demand for hydrophobic coating is estimated to rise in Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to the improvement in economic conditions and infrastructure improvement in these regions.

Key Players in Market

Large numbers of local and global manufacturers operate in the hydrophobic coating market. Prominent players functioning in the hydrophobic coating market include: