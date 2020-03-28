Indian Industrial Automation Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2023

Overview



Industrial automation refers to the use of intelligent machines and programmable logics to automate several industrial processes and to minimize human intervention. The automation improves the efficiency and quality of the output and maintains consistency throughout the micro and macro-level processes across the industries. It has become essential for companies to maximize their productivity through automation owing to the changing demands of the end-users.

Market analysis

Indian industries are improving their automation capabilities bringing it at par with global standards due to the pressing need for operational excellence, improved productivity, quality and to maintain six sigma standards in the production processes. This is further supplemented by macroeconomic factors such as the burgeoning middle-class population, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and focused government initiatives, which are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the manufacturing industry.

The Indian Industrial Automation Market is still evolving and its prospects are good due to increasing Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and sustained growth of the manufacturing sector. The country is expected to strengthen its manufacturing sector from its current share of 16.57% of the GDP in FY2017 to 25%–30% of the GDP by FY2030. According to Infoholic Research, the Industrial Automation Market in India will witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Types of automation

The Indian industrial automation market is segmented by three automation types, namely process automation, factory automation, and electric automation. This market is driven by the increasing investments in the secondary manufacturing sector owing to encouraging government policies and changing consumer behaviour. The country aims to improve its infrastructure capabilities to attract more global investors and to boost its manufacturing capabilities. Several Indian industries are upgrading their existing automation technologies as they reduce production time and promote safety and efficiency in a manufacturing or a processing unit.

Automation technologies

The technology segment includes distributed control systems (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic control (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), human machine interface (HMI), and others. It is estimated that SCADA and MES will experience high demand across various industries owing to their wide technological capabilities.

End-users

The end-users segment covers the automotive industry, power, oil & gas, food processing, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and others. The power, oil & gas, and automotive industries are at the forefront for adoption of different automation technologies followed by the pharmaceutical sector owing to the need to optimize plant operations, maintain safety and security and to increase profit margins. The other industries, such as cement, mining, and metals, are adopting these technologies at a rapid rate.

Key players

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views and competitive landscape. The vendors covered in this report are Siemens Ltd., Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, and Honeywell International Inc. The report also includes a list of companies offering innovative industrial automation products, namely GreyOrange, Arkrobot, and Gixtronix Technologies.

Benefits

The study covers and analyses the Indian Industrial Automation Market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.