Nanodiamond Market Predicted To Rise At A Lucrative CAGR Throughout | 2027

Nanodiamond Market:Overview

Nanodiamond, also known as detonation diamonds, are fine particles of diamond having particle size in nanometers. In terms of chemical property and performance, nanodiamonds are completely different from naturally occurring diamonds.

are completely different from naturally occurring diamonds. Nanodiamond is the composite material that is composed of a diamond core, amorphous carbon layer, and an oxygen functional group. They are commonly used as additives for lubricants, coatings, and abrasives.

Nanodiamond is one of the hardest materials with high thermal conductivity. Most manufacturers have invested in research & developmental activities and commercial production of nanodiamonds owing to their excellent mechanical, optical, chemical, and thermal properties.

Nanodiamond is manufactured using chemical methods such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and detonation. Manufacture of nanodiamond using the detonation method is highly preferred due to the low production cost of the process compared to chemical vapor deposition.

Wide range of applications of nanodiamond include precision processing and polishing, polymer compounds, grease & lubrication, drug delivery, bio-imaging, tissue engineering applications, coatings, thermal management, catalysts, and composite materials. The high surface area of nanodiamond and the micro-rough surface particles make nanodiamond ideal for coatings and polishing applications.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Nanodiamond Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Rise in Demand from Biomedical Industry to Drive Market

Rise in demand for nanodiamond in the biomedical sector is considered a key factor driving the global nanodiamond market. High biocompatibility is the key benefit of using nanodiamond in biomedical applications. In the biomedical industry, nanodiamond is employed in applications such as drug delivery, gene therapy, tissue engineering, bio-imaging, and protein isolation.

Nanodiamond with unique structure and surface, and high chemical stability, can be used in diverse biological applications such as bio-probes, bio-labeling, and cancer therapeutics. Use of nanodiamond as MRI (Magnetic Resonance Image) contrasting agent is anticipated to boost the demand for nanodiamond in the near future.

Biomedical devices made of nanodiamond offer high hardness, chemical inertness, thermal conductivity, and low toxicity. Nanodiamond can be used as coating material for implants and surgery tools.

Use of nanodiamond in disease diagnosis applications is also on the rise. Nanodiamond can be used for imaging and tracking of human stem cells. Thus, it can be used in disease detection.

Chemical inertness and resistance to photo bleaching are distinct parameters that drive the usage of nanodiamond in the biomedical sector

Mechanical Applications to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Increase in consumption of lubricating oil and grease in the automobile industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the nanodiamond market, as it can be used as additives in various lubricating oils. Nanodiamond is able to reduce the frictional coefficient of the coating significantly.

Nanodiamond helps in removal of micro-notches and significantly reduces friction. Incorporation of nanodiamond in lubricating oils and greases helps improve power, reduce noise, and decrease exhaust gas emission.

Nanodiamond suspensions are highly used in electroplating applications. Use of nanodiamond as the additives in galvanic electrolytes significantly improves mechanical properties of coated surfaces

Emerging use of nanodiamond in anti-friction and wear coating applications is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the nanodiamond market

Use of nanodiamond in various polishing compositions such as pastes, gels, and slurries for smooth finishing of gems, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers is projected to offer opportunities to the nanodiamond market

Rise in usage of nanodiamond as reinforcement in rubber, resins, plastics, Teflon, and metals is also estimated to create opportunities for the nanodiamond market

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Nanodiamond Market here

Key players operating in the nanodiamond market include: