Powered Wheelchair Market Trends Research And Projections For 2019 – 2027

Global Powered Wheelchair Market: Overview

A powered wheel chair is less versatile in terms of weight and volume but can be of great help for people who have weak arms such as people who suffer from neurological disorders. It allows patients to move without effort and is available with various power seating options such as recline, tilt, and stand. Physicians recommend powered wheel chairs to patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, who generally have weak hands and fatigue. The system of the powered wheel chair incorporates mobility, tolerance, balance, posture, etc. in order to promote optimal performance of patients. Moreover, new developments in computer technology and medical devices allow the imaging of the mobility of body parts and functioning of body sensors of disabled people and multiple sclerosis patients. This is paving the way for earlier treatment of patients.

Global Powered Wheelchair Market: Key Trends

The global powered wheelchair market is driven by a rise in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis among the geriatric population. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than 2.3 million people have been estimated to be affected with multiple sclerosis worldwide. Multiple Sclerosis rates may differ significantly among groups living in the same geographic area regardless of distance from the equator. For example, multiple sclerosis is almost unheard of in some populations, such as the Inuit, Yakutes, Hutterites, Hungarian Romani, Norwegian Lapps, Australian Aborigines, and New Zealanders.

A rise in the prevalence of accidents, which lead to serious injuries in pelvis, ankle surgery, and other brain surgeries makes people handicap. This is expected to drive the powered wheelchair market. However, Lack of a instructions to move increase in minor accidents, high price of wheelchairs, and lack of awareness are anticipated to restrain the powered wheelchair market during the forecast period.

Global Powered Wheelchair Market: Segmentation

The powered wheelchair market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the powered wheelchair market can be classified into standard powered wheelchairs, standard Plus powered wheelchairs, and custom-built powered wheelchairs. An increase in adaptation or accessories fitted with standard plus wheel chairs is likely to drive the segment in the next few years. In terms of application, the powered wheelchair market can be classified into neurologically impaired patients, handicap patients, and others. Based on end-user, the powered wheelchair market can be categorized into rehab centers, hospitals, and others.

Global Powered Wheelchair Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the powered wheelchair market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global powered wheelchair market due to advanced technology used in medical devices, sophisticated lifestyle, high patient awareness, and high per capita health care expenditure. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases is driving the medical bioinformatics and sensors market. This, in turn, is expected to drive the powered wheelchair market in North America.

Europe constitutes a prominent share of the powered wheelchair market due to favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure, high incidence of multiple sclerosis among the geriatric population due to environmental conditions, and a rise in the number of awareness programs about the use of powered wheelchair among patients with orthopedic and brain disorders.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to a rise in the population, increase in the incidence of accidents and surgery, chnages in lifestyle, rise in awareness among patients, increase in per capita expenditure, rise in the geriatric population, and increase in environmental issues that lead to multiple sclerosis. In addition, economic growth is supporting the health care infrastructure improvement in developing countries such as India, China Brazil, and South Africa. This is expected to boost the powered wheelchair market in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Powered Wheelchair Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global powered wheelchair market include Invacare Corp., Ottobock, Permobil, Sunrise Medical Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Hoveround Corporation, LEVO AG, Merits Health Products Co. Ltd., and Meyra Wilhelm Meyer GmbH & Co. KG.

