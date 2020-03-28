Rangefinder Market 2019 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Rangefinder Market Forecast 2019-2027 research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Rangefinder Industry. In this Rangefinder market report includes Definitions, Classification, Applications, Technology, Manufactures, Sourcing Strategy and Chain Structure are also given. It also presents the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Price, Gross Margin, Market Shares, Production Value and detailed Contact Information of each manufacturer.

Instantaneous of Rangefinder Market: The global rangefinder market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, application and region. On the basis of type, the rangefinder market is segmented into ultrasonic and laser. A laser rangefinder designed for golfers is most of the times used for hunting and vice versa. Hunters largely benefit from purchasing rangefinders that are specifically designed for hunting. The laser rangefinder are most commonly used in the field of sports whereas ultrasonic rangefinders are used in case of industrial robotics. Laser rangefinders give golfers pinpoint flag accuracy and that is one of the reasons many golfers prefer them over more simplistic GPS watches and other smaller units. Ultrasonic Rangefinder uses sound pulses to measure distance. On the basis of end-use, the rangefinder market is segmented into commercial, defense and sports. Increasing adoption of automation in the automotive, process industry and construction industries has propelled the demand for rangefinders in the commercial sector.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman

UTC Aerospace Systems

FLIR Systems

Rheinmetall AG and Thales Group among others.

