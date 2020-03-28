Renal Function Tests Market Is Driven By Increase In Incidence Of Chronic Kidney Diseases (Ckd) Across The Globe

Renal Function Tests Market – Introduction

Kidneys are among the most vital organs of the human body. Kidneys act as blood filters, reabsorbing the essential elements and removing the water-soluble waste products from the blood. Since kidneys play such an important role, these require constant regeneration of dead nephrons and proper blood circulation to maintain healthy cell growth.

Functional damage of kidneys is common across the world, and its incidence is increasing globally. High blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption, frequent urges to urinate, blood in urine, difficulty in urination, and puffiness in the hands and feet due to buildup of fluids in the Request Report Brochure @ body are the major symptoms and causative factors of chronic kidney disease.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/renal-function-tests-market.html

Renal function tests measure the amount of certain substances released into the blood or urine by the kidneys. The kidney function tests are performed to identify the renal disease to determine appropriate patient management and prevent further deterioration of renal function.

Renal Function Tests Market – Competitive Landscape

In October 2018, Siemens Healthineers AG entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) alliance with Israel-based Healthy.io Company. The alliance aimed at integration of urinalyses reagents of former company into smartphone-based urinalysis system of Healthy.io. To provide patients with increased access to home based urinalysis testing for detection of chronic kidney disease.

Siemens Healthineers formed a strategic alliance with the National Kidney Foundation and to offer no-cost urine testing to patients with high risk of kidney disease in the U.S. This is anticipated to improve the diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease and strengthen its geographic presence.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth, Request a brochure of this report here

Siemens Healthineers AG

Founded in 1847, Siemens Healthineers AG is a global provider of health care solutions and services. The company develops, manufactures, and sells a diverse range of market-leading and innovative diagnostic, imaging, and advanced therapy products and services to healthcare providers around the world. The company focuses on investment in R&D to develop products for the effective treatment of renal disorders as well as engage in strategic collaborations to create awareness and foster adoption of kidney function tests.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Incorporated in 1896, F. Hoffmann-La Roche is based in Basel, Switzerland. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is a prominent biotechnology company that develops and markets breakthrough medicines and diagnostic solutions across various medical specialties. The company operates through two major divisions: pharmaceutical and diagnostics. The company offers diverse products and solutions in the fields of clinical chemistry & immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, point-of-care diagnostics, and hematology and hemostasis. It provides various test kits such as Chemstrip test or Combur-Test for the detection of albumin in urine for early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease.

Other prominent players operating in the global renal function tests market are Sysmex Corporation, OPTI Medical, Beckman Coulter, ARKRAY, Nova Biomedical, 77 Elektronika, Abbott, Metabolic Solutions Development Company, LLC, IDEXX Laboratories, URIT Medical, Randox Laboratories, and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., among others.

Renal Function Tests Market – Dynamics

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Kidney Disease Globally Drives Market

Increase in incidence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) across the globe is a major factor driving the global renal function tests market. For instance, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women aged 65 years and above suffer from chronic kidney disease across the globe. Currently, 10% to 15% of the global population is affected with chronic kidney disease. According to the World Health Organization, each year, more than 1.4 million people across the world undergo kidney replacement therapy, with the incidence rate of chronic kidney disease increasing by nearly 8% annually. Moreover, according to Kidney Care UK, currently, 3 million people are affected by chronic kidney disease in the U.K. All these factors are anticipated to boost the demand for renal function tests in the near future.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes Propels Renal Function Tests Market

Hypertension and diabetes are the most common causes of chronic kidney disease. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), 1 in 4 adults suffering from diabetes have chronic kidney disease. Based on National Kidney Foundation, approximately 35% of people aged 20 years and above living with diabetes have chronic kidney disease. Additionally, diabetes led to more than 51,000 new cases of kidney failure in 2013 in the U.S. Hence, rise in prevalence of diabetes and increase in elderly patient pool are the other major factors likely to boost demand for renal function tests during the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment and complications including exposure to radiation during glomerular filtration rate tests are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Renal Function Tests Market while Asia Pacific to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

North America is projected to account for dominant share of the global market between 2019 and 2027. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic kidney disease and favorable government support for early diagnosis and treatment in the U.S. For instance, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. is at high risk of developing chronic kidney disease. This is attributed to various factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, family history of kidney failure, and high geriatric population aged 60 years and above.

The renal replacement market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to adoption of western and sedentary lifestyle, increase in incidence of diabetes, rise in baby boomer population, and excessive alcohol consumption in emerging countries such as India and China.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com