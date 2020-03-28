Single Superphosphate Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis 2027
Single Superphosphate Market: A Noble Fertilizer
- Single superphosphate (SSP) is the first mineral-based fertilizer to be commercialized. It is a leading fertilizer responsible for expansion of the plant nutrients industry.
- SSP is composed of two compounds: monocalcium phosphate (MCP) or calcium dihydrogen phosphate and gypsum
- It is an important fertilizer product, which has P2O5 concentration between 15% and 22%. It has high water solubility. It is a rich source of secondary nutrients such as sulfur (10%–12% sulfur in the form of sulfate) and calcium.
- SSP helps in treating the sulfur deficiency of the soil and enhances crop yield at a low cost
- SSP is generally applied before sowing of crops to ensure sufficient supply of phosphorus at the early stage of plant growth
Key Drivers of Single Superphosphate Market
- SSP is a rich source of primary nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients, in turn, maintain health of crops. Additionally, they increase the organic content of soil, providing nutrients for microorganisms in the soil. They help in restoring physical and chemical properties of the soil.
- Rise in the crop production, led by increasing demand for food, is expected to drive the global fertilizer industry in the next few years. This, in turn, is likely to drive the single superphosphate market during the forecast period. Moreover, implementation of awareness programs by government and private organizations in developing nations in LATAM, Africa, and Asia Pacific is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for farmers in terms of utilization of fertilizers in large amounts to improve the yield of fruits and vegetables.
- Apart from this, single superphosphate contains micronutrients such as Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Boron and Molybdenum. SSP is lower in price than other fertilizers. This makes it one of the most preferred fertilizers among small and marginal farmers. Due to its lower cost, SSP is expected to witness rise in the demand in the next few years.
- In addition, SSP can be blended with all other fertilizer products, except urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) . It can be stored for a longer duration than other fertilizers.
- Rise in the development of manufacturing processes for production of highly advanced SSP grades is likely to augment the demand for SSP in the near future
Stiff Competition from Substitutes to Hamper the Single Superphosphate Market:
- Single superphosphate faces stiff competition, due to rise in use of high-analysis Potassium fertilizers including ammonium phosphates and diammonium phosphate (DAP), owing to high Potassium and Nitrogen concentration. This is expected to hamper the global single superphosphate market in the next few years.
- Additionally, SSP is replaced with other fertilizers, owing to its lower phosphorus content than other fertilizers
Segmentation of Global Single Superphosphate Market
- Based on form, the global single superphosphate market can be segmented into powder and granules. Granules is projected to be a major segment of the global market in the near future, owing to handy use and increased uptake of nutrients into the plant offered by granular SSP. Also, SSP in the granular form avoids spillage of powder in the air, thereby helping in easy transportation of SSP. Granular SSP is commonly used in cultivation of sugarcane, oil seeds, paddy, vegetables, and fruits.
- In terms of type, the global single superphosphate market can be segmented into boronated and zincated. The boronated segment is expected to hold a major share of the global market during the forecast period. Boron is commonly added to single superphosphate, in order to function as a key source for development of the plant cells. Boron also imparts high disease tolerance. Also, boron helps in growth of taller sugarcanes; restricting of flower drop in cotton; and increase in the yield of banana. Also, boronted SSP can be used in cultivation of sugarcane, pulses, and vegetables.