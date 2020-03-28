Smart Transportation Market by Production, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast and Regional Analysis by 2028

The rapid urbanization in today’s world is resulting into innovation of smart solutions for day to day activities. Smart transportation is one such important aspect. Smart transportation is an advanced transportation system which aims to provide innovative services related to different modes of transport and traffic management systems. Technologies applied in these systems are Internet of things, including technologies such as wireless communications, sensing technologies, real time data and computational technologies. Smart transportation system facilitates a smarter transport network which is more co-ordinated, safer and better informed. Smart transportation system is applicable in traffic information and management systems, notification and guidance systems in moving vehicle, and parking management systems.

In traffic management system, smart transportation solution monitors, manages and predicts traffic to prevent road blockages. While for end-users it empowers them by giving real time information about their vehicle performance and traffic problems to improve safety and reduce greenhouse emissions.

Smart Transportation Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in government norms and initiatives to reduce pollution, day to day rise in traffic congestion, and ability to save time and fuel are the key drivers resulting in the growth of smart transportation market. Moreover, factors such as rise in demand of intelligent transport solutions for better safety and security and promotion of green fuels also contribute in the growth of smart transportation market.

However, factors such as high capital investment and prerequisite of huge database of road network are restraining the growth of smart transportation market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/14442

Smart Transportation Market: Segmentation

Smart Transportation market can be segmented on the basis of services, solution, and region wise. On the basis of services smart transportation market can be further segmented into consulting, deployment, and support and maintenance. On the basis solution it can be sub-segmented into parking management system, ticketing management system, traffic management system and integrated supervision system. Region wise smart transportation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Smart Transportation Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to remain the leader in smart transportation market with the highest market share with continuous technological advancements in smart solutions. Smart transportation market in Asia-Pacific region is growing at significant pace owing to need for smart systems for increasing population. The surge in digitization in and adoption of smart connectivity devices in Europe is resulting in the rapid growth of smart transportation market.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/14442

Smart Transportation Market: Key Players

Accenture, Cisco, GE Transportation, Cubic Corporation, General Electric Company, Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alstom SA, and Siemens AG are some of the major players in smart transportation market.

Other prominent players in this market include Indra Sistemas S.A., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LG CNS Co. Ltd., Q-Free ASA, Thales Group, TomTom International B.V., WS Atkins, and Garmin International Inc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/14442/smart-transportation-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.