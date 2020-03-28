Soap Colorants Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2023

Summary:

The soap colorant is a major product in the personal care products segment. In personal care products, colorants are classified into two main varieties, i.e., water-based and oil-based. It provides colors to soaps (liquid, bar, shampoo) to make them attractive.

Research Methodology

The soap colorant market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below.

Key Market Insights

Soap colorants are widely used in bar soaps, liquid soaps, shampoo, and conditioner. The market for water-soluble base soaps is increasing as they keep the skin hydrated and maintain the balance not letting it become oily. Oil-based soaps are also increasing as they provide various nutrients to the skin and maintain the dryness level. Liquid soaps are proliferating owing to the convenient packaging and the hygiene factors as they prevent the transfer of germs through usage.

Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest soap colorant market, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in personal care manufacturers is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the soap colorants market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the soap colorant market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Merck KGaA, Neelikon, and Clariant.

Types:

o Oil-based

o Water-based

Applications:

o Bar Soap

o Liquid Soap

o Shampoo & Conditioner

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World