Ultrasonic Welding Films Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global Ultrasonic Welding Films Market: Overview

Ultrasonic Welding is an industrial technique where high frequency acoustic vibrations are applied to plastic sheets or any work piece being held together to create solid state weld, under high pressure. Ultrasonic welding films market is expected to expand with substantial growth rate in the near future. The global demand for ultrasonic welding films is expected to increase, as this welding process is fast as well as efficient. The ultrasonic welding films are made up of any thermoplastic which is not similar to the type of material to be welded. The ultrasonic welding films are to be used with rigid plastics, as soft plastics with low modulus of elasticity attenuates the ultrasonic vibrations. Ultrasonic welding films are used to prevent the bag or carton from the melted material in order to enhance the packaging quality. The outlook for the growth of ultrasonic welding films market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

The sealing of packaged product plays critical role during transportation, handling, and storage of the products. Sealing maintains the packaging integrity, however visual appearance of that packaging product is a key factor to increase consumer appeal. Material used for ultrasonic films is mainly polyethylene and polycarbonate. However, if the material to be welded is one of these (PE or PC), then some other material is taken for ultrasonic welding films.

Global Ultrasonic Welding Films Market: Dynamics

Ultrasonic welding films act as a protective cushion to the product being welded during the whole welding process. If the appearance of the container or packaging is a key factor then ultrasonic welding films should be used, to prevent burning & marking of the part. The global ultrasonic welding films market is expected to boost during the forecast period, as the appearance of the packaging material plays an important role in the consumer preferences. The need for the safe handling of the packaged products is expected to boost the ultrasonic welding films market growth in the upcoming years. Film feeder is an essential element in the ultrasonic welding machines, as it improves the efficiency of the packaging, fueling the ultrasonic welding films market growth.

Global Ultrasonic Welding Films Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global ultrasonic welding films market has been segmented as

PET

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Polyamide

ABS

On the basis of product type, the global ultrasonic welding films market has been segmented as

Mono-layer

Multi-layer

On the basis of Application type, the global ultrasonic welding films market has been segmented as

Beverage Cartons

Bags

Cups & Bowls

Trays & Blisters

Others

On the basis of end use, the global ultrasonic welding films market has been segmented as

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Medical Devices

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Some of the leading players in the ultrasonic welding films market includes Covestro AG, Sonikel Ultrasonics, Telsonic AG and Toman Thermosonics

Manufacturers are providing 2’’-6’’ width of the ultrasonic welding films for different uses, which are used to prevent marking and burning of the part during the process of welding.

Global Ultrasonic Welding Films Market: Regional Outlook

According to FPA, Flexible packaging accounts for 90% of the plastic, in which, 46% is the packaging films market. In North America, U.S. is expected to represent significant market share in the ultrasonic welding films market during the forecast period. The demand for ultrasonic welding films is expected to increase in the upcoming years in the East & South Asian countries, as the consumer demands for protective packaging increasing. Middle East & Africa region is estimated to create noticeable incremental opportunity during the forecast period, as the packaging manufacturers are investing in the South Africa and GCC countries. The global ultrasonic welding films market is expected to expand during the forecast period, as the packaging industry is growing by leaps and bounds, ultimately creating demand for buffers such as ultrasonic welding films.