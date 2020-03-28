Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Solutions Market: Future Forecast Assessed on the basis of how the Market is Predicted to Grow

The wide adoption of mobile devices to improve the performance of business tasks has profoundly altered the IT needs and requirements for high employee productivity. Through unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, users can demand access to various critical business applications on any device, at any location and at any time. These solutions also provide common IT services to multiple devices with minimal administrative effort and high security. UEM solutions are used to deliver one point access to all end-points and at the same time provide business-centric approach to enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global UEM solutions market can be segmented on the basis of deployment mode, various industry verticals, end-users and geographical region. On the basis of deployment mode, the global UEM solutions market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on various industry verticals, the market is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications and IT, Defence, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, automotive, transportation and logistics, among others.

By end-users, the global UEM solutions market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs/SMBs), and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The market demand in North America is mainly driven by widespread deployment of IoT and BYOD solutions.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Solutions Market: Drivers

The growing usage of mobile devices among the workforce is one of the major factor driving the global UEM solutions market. The rapid adoption of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets has significantly develop the need to implement UEM solutions worldwide. This is also making enterprises to extend the capability of its existing UEM solutions to adopt new operating systems and platforms of popular devices from Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Inc. and Google, Inc. The market demand is also paving way as the organizations are using UEM solutions to effectively use their shared pool of resources under secure policy infrastructure. Organizations increasingly deploying UEM solutions to leverage their existing resources with holistic and integrated business-centric approach.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Brochure

Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions is also a major factor which is expected to bolster the market demand throughout the forecast period. The growth of global UEM solutions market is currently repressed by high cost of UEM deployment and lack of awareness across the enterprises.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global UEM solutions market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc. Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, Unisys Corporation, LANDESK Software, and Intel Security Group, among others.