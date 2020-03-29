5 Technology Developments for Label Papers Market in 2019

Labeling is a relatively economical process, however, it provides multiple functionalities to the package. It enables the manufacturer to put branding and product information as well as make the product stand out among other products. Labels are used for transporting information to customers as well as to help secure and trace packages during transit. Labels can be printed on papers as well as films depending upon the specific needs of the end user. Papers are used for printing labels as they are cost-effective and provide versatile finishing options such as matte, gloss, textured, and more.

Label Papers Market: Dynamics

The growth of the market can be attributed to the shifting preferences of brand owners and their increased focus on consumer convenience as well as the need for reducing packaging waste. This is expected to drive the demand for label papers. Increase in the consumption of packaged food and the growing presence of retail chains in developed as well as emerging economies is further fuelling the demand for label papers. Moreover, the steady demand for security labels in food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging has translated into the demand for label papers. The demand for label papers is also being driven by the relatively low cost with which labeling can be replaced or changed, coupled with a continuing need for security features for packaging solutions.

However, labels printed on label papers absorb water and become saturated. This results in the ripping or wrinkling of the label. Hence, manufacturers prefer film face stocks for applications where the package is likely to be exposed to water. This is likely to hamper the growth of the label papers market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers operating in the market are expanding their existing product lines and launching new products to gain a competitive edge. Examples of the same are listed below: