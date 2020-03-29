Aerospace Fasteners Market Outlook to 2023 – Top Companies are TFI Aerospace, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, KLX, CDP Fastener Group, Aloca, 3V Fasteners Company, BandB Specialties and Others

Market Overview

Aerospace fasteners have evolved over the years with the continuously transforming aerospace industry. They are widely used in commercial and military aircraft, their parts and components, ballistic missiles and rockets, and aftermarket service. The aerospace industry makes use of a wide range of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, pins, and hi-locks.

Both civilian aircraft programs, comprising of Boeing 787, Bombardier’s new C-Series airliners, and Airbus A350, and military programs, comprising of aircraft such as Lockheed’s new F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, are favoring titanium aerospace parts. This preference is due to the lightweight property of these parts and their compatibility with carbon fiber reinforced composite structures, which drives their demand in the market.

Titanium hardware weighs 40% lesser than non-titanium hardware. It is also corrosion resistant, has high strength-to-weight ratio, and retains properties at high temperature. Titanium parts can have tensile strengths as high as 160 ksi and shear strengths of 95 ksi. Titanium fasteners are similar to the aluminum, steel, or superalloy fasteners in strength and structure, however, these systems are lightweight and are temperature resistant. The aerospace industry makes use of a wide range of fasteners such as adhesive fasteners, blind rivets and blind bolts, bolts and screws, brackets, build-to-print components, cable tie and tie wraps, cap plugs, clamps, clips, pins, latches, locknuts and nuts, metric standard parts, fasteners and fastening systems (for composite applications), filters, fittings, gang channels, hinges, hoses, inserts and studs, solid rivets, spacers and bushings, specials, thread roll, blade locks, and collars.

Aircraft parts manufacturers are ramping up their production to meet the demand for titanium fasteners. In 2014, B/E Aerospace signed an agreement worth $950 million with United Technologies to provide aerospace fasteners, consumables, hardware, and logistical services. In October 2015, Alcoa got a contract worth $1 billion from Airbus for the supply of titanium fasteners. In 2011, Carpenter Technology invested $5 million to expand its capacity to produce aerospace fasteners. These fasteners will be used in the airframes of the Boeing Dreamliner 787.

Growing demand for air travel worldwide has led to increased requirement for commercial aircraft fleet. Similarly, for attaining greater dominance of countries over the skies, the defense authorities of many countries are modernizing their airborne defense and offense units by manufacturing and procuring a number of military planes. Such an increase in the number of aircraft will simultaneously result in demand for aerospace titanium fasteners.

Aerospace fastener manufacturers are increasingly focusing on emerging regions like Mexico, Brazil, India, and North Africa because of their high demand for commercial aircraft. This offers opportunities for third-party companies to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and opens a number maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service centers in these regions. In addition, the use of titanium fasteners and growing investment in cabin interior products have been encouraging market growth in the last five years.

Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the aerospace fasteners market is segmented in to three key dynamics

Segmentation by Application: Commercial Aerospace and Military.

Segmentation by Aircraft Class: Commercial Aircraft & Military Aircraft.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions –Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa.

Key Players:

Key players in this market are 3V Fasteners Company(U.S.), Aloca (U.S.), B&B Specialties(CA), KLX(U.S.), LISI (France), CDP Fastener Group(MA), National Aerospace Fasteners (Taiwan), Stanley Aerospace Fastening(USA), TFI Aerospace(Canada), Wesco Aircraft Holdings(U.S.).

Competitive Analysis

The global aerospace fasteners market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain the maximum market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are key factors that confront the market growth. In addition, in-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base have become the key areas to have the edge over the competitors.

The vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. It is crucial for the vendors to provide advanced and high-quality aerospace fasteners in order to survive and succeed in an intensely competitive market environment.

