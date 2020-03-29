Allura Red AC Market Assessment On Competition 2027 | Exim India corporation Zhongshan Weifeng Foodstuffs Co., Ltd.

Food colours including synthetic, natural, or nature identical, are used in foods and beverages to enhance the flavour and appearance. Allura Red AC is an azo dye produced from petroleum to create shades of red. It is most commonly used red food dye. It is also known as calcium lake and aluminium lake with FD&C Red. No. 40. Allura Red AC originated in the United States and find potential use as a replacement for amaranth in food colouring. This has resulted in around 90% consumption of allura red AC in food colouring and only 10% in cosmetic and other industries.

The global allura red AC market is driven by increasing demand of food colorants food and beverages industry. Increasing demand for ice-creams, sausage casting, candies, cold drinks, dairy products, sugar confectionary, bakery products flour confectionary, frozen products, and gelatine desserts, etc. is fuelling the growth of global allura red AC market. Moreover, the lower prices of synthetic colours is also driving the growth of global allura red AC market. Furthermore, the ease of availability of raw material is an aid to the overall growth of allura red AC market.

However, the global allura red AC market is witnessing significant growth, there are few restraints to the allura red AC such as natural food colourants adoption for colouring in other North American and European countries. This is supported by stringent food colorants policies in these countries along with consumers inclination towards green and clean-label food and beverage products.

Global Allura Red AC Market: Key Players