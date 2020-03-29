Antifungal Treatment Market Research, Report, In-depth Insight, Industry Forecast to 2023

Antifungal Treatment Market Highlights

The global antifungal treatment market is growing moderately and expected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period 2017-2013. Increasing number of patients with fungal diseases and growing prevalence of HIV are the key factors of the market growth. Additionally, rising geriatric population is one of the important drivers of the market growth.

The global Antifungal treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 19,558.0 million by 2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 80 market data tables and figures spread over 108 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “anti-fungal treatment market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Request Free Sample at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1628

Antifungal Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The global antifungal treatment market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate this market, particularly, North America due to increasing cases of patients with fungal infections in this region. Furthermore, rapid adoption of new antifungal treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure propel the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of fungal diseases is driving the growth of the European market. Most of the European companies are focusing more on research and development of the antifungal drugs, which, in turn, fortify their position in the global market. These companies receive a government funding from the government, which favors the growth of market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in this market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of new medical practices, rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about available treatments for fungal infections.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow slower than the global average due to lack of awareness about antifungal treatments and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Antifungal Treatment Market Segmentation

The global antifungal treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drugs class, which includes azoles, pyrimidines, echinocandins, polyenes, allylamines, and others drugs.

On the basis of therapeutic indication, the market is segmented into systemic, candidiasis, coccidioidomycosis, and cryptococcosis.

On the basis of pathogen, the market is segmented into Candida, Aspergillus, Cryptococcus, Coccidioides immitis, Zygomycetes, Trichophyton, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dermatology clinics and other users.

Antifungal Treatment Market Major Players

Some of the key players in this market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Astellas (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany)

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/antifungal-treatment-market-1628

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]