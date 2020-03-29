Aspartame Market: Competitive Analysis, Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts 2019 – 2027

The dietary products and food products are the main segments which are preferred on the ingredients used. The increase in the health conscious food products and government regulations forces manufacturers to use specified ingredients specifically coloring and flavorings agents. Aspartame is one of the nonnutritive, intense sweetening agent derived from genetically modified amino acid. It is used in the wide product portfolio including dietary and food products. It is a white powder around 200 times sweeter than the sugar and is odorless. In Europe and France, it is categorized as the E951. Aspartame is consumed in varied foodstuffs namely desserts, beverages under the name Canderel, Pous-suc.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The properties of the aspartame agent gain the market attraction in early 80’s as it is the best to substitute for the saccharose due to its high sweetening power. The aspartame came more into focus due to its side effects on the health. Currently, it is approved by number of regulatory agencies and health organizations namely, FDA i.e. Food and Drug Administration, American Dietetic Association, American Heart Association, and United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Due to constant and heavy complaints from the customers about the use of aspartame in the Pepsi products, initially the company with the strategic intent of gaining customers’ trust, changed their production process by adopting Splenda instead of aspartame. But later due to customers demand for the change, it is launched back in the process in 2016.

Although the aspartame faced severe controversies about its side effects, the regulatory agencies supported the use of Aspartame in the food and other related markets. It is the largely consumed sweetening agent which is anticipated to be driven majorly by the food and beverage industry. The factors driving the Aspartame market includes substitute of sugar to reduce the calories without affecting taste of the food, increasing demand for sucralose, high shelf life and sweetening power, and taste enhancement property. With the support of all the above factors, the main driver for the consumption of the aspartame agent is the authorized permission from major health and regulatory organization favoring the growth aspartame market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The popularity of the aspartame market attracts the attention of health-conscious customers and organizations regarding its side effects on the human health. Aspartame is avoided by the Phenylketonuria i.e. metabolism disorder patients as it doesn’t get excreted in the same form upon ingestion. The factors such as differences in the market regarding the use of aspartame in the food, increasing awareness about such artificial agents over the health, the stability of the aspartame affect the aspartame market. The market also gets back roped due to an availability of natural substitutes as a sweetening agents namely honey, maple syrup, fruit juices and molasses.

Aspartame market is segmented by its applications. Considering its consumption in wide and varied product portfolio, aspartame is segmented within food preparations which include jellies, candies and confectionaries, tooth pastes, cereals, gums, desserts, tabletop sweeteners and other foodstuffs. In beverages, dietary drinks, carbonated drinks, coffee contains aspartame. After food preparation, beverages bare the highest share in the aspartame consumption. It is also used in cosmetic, personal care products and pharmaceuticals and supplements.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Under the different brand names, aspartame is present in supermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores and others.Aspartame market is segmented geographically into seven regions namely North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant share in terms of consumption of the aspartame market as aspartame is used in beverages such as milk, drinks, tea, soft drinks based on the rigorous rules and regulations of the regional regulatory body. Moreover, Australia and New Zealand regulatory agencies has permitted the use of intense sweetener in the varied food range at the specified levels, thereby leading to the high growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to create significant opportunities for the players operating in the global aspartame market. Overall, the outlook for the global aspartame market is projected to witness positive growth due to the growth in food and beverage industry during the forecast period.