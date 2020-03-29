Asset and Wealth Management Market to Reach ~ US$ 5.2 Bn by 2027

Asset and Wealth Management Market in Brief

between 2019 and 2027. The global asset and wealth management market is projected to be driven by the rise in cross-border investment. Major players are focusing more on enhancing customer services to increase their market share. The increasing adoption of robo-advisors to improve decision-making processes in the asset and wealth management industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The global asset and wealth management market is expected to reach ~ US$ 5.2 Bn by 2027, from ~ US$ 3.9 Bn in 2019.

North America remains the leading region in the asset and wealth management market, with revenue in 2019 estimated at ~ US$ 2.4 Bn.

The asset and wealth management markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period.

Asset and Wealth Management Market – Definition

The asset and wealth management market report provides analysis of the global asset and wealth management market for the period of 2017–2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.

The study on the asset and wealth management market would help clients in understanding the adoption analysis of asset and wealth management among different components, such as hardware, software, services, and also based on institutions.

Companies are offering asset and wealth management software to financial institutes. Companies focus on services to increase their share in the asset and wealth management Several companies provide hardware for solutions. Software is adopted in banks, broker dealers, and the specialty finance and wealth advisor sectors.

North America Asset and Wealth Management Market

North America is the technological hub for new technologies and innovation. Increasing demand for advisory services in North America provides the perfect base for new advances in the advisory and third-party financial services market. The adoption of robo-advisory services in North America increases the demand for asset and wealth management software in financial institutes to make the decision-making process easier in terms of organizational assets and wealth management.

Key Growth Drivers of the Asset and Wealth Management Market