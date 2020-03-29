“Automotive Actuator Market Key Statistics on Industry Dynamics in 2028” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Automotive Actuators are components utilized in automotive vehicles for controlling, monitoring and regulating the function of motorized sections of a vehicle such as front end, driveline, cockpit and powertrain. These components function by identifying the amount of input given to it according to requirements and produces an output signal that controls other components. The output signal can be of mechanical, electrical or thermal nature. Electronic engine control system is critically dependent on automotive actuators for controlling exhaust gas recirculation, air fuel ratio and ignition. Electrically operated fuel injector actuators consist of a solenoid operated valve which control the flow of fuel to the engine. Moreover, in case of ignition systems actuators, it is a system consisting of ignition coil, spark plug and driver electronic circuits. This type of ignition automotive actuators receive an electric signal as an input which they convert into an igniting spark as an output. Apart from electronic engine control, automotive actuators are also employed in Grill shutter systems, HVAC systems and Headlamp systems.

Automotive Actuator Market Dynamics

Technological developments in the automotive industry have led to introduction of many compact actuators that are employed in multiple automotive applications, thereby enhancing the expected growth of automotive actuators market over the forecast period. Owing to the simple design of solenoid, it is used in many automotive actuators for mundane applications like door locks, fuel flaps and window regulators, further aiding in the augmentation of automotive actuators market. Moreover, significant growth of automotive actuators market is expected due to the increase in focus on the driver safety without compromising on the performance of automotive systems. Lower maintenance cost of electric automotive actuators would supplement the expected growth of automotive actuators market. Furthermore, increasing use of flap actuators with stepper motors in HVAC systems would also support the expected growth of market in the upcoming years. A small yet significant factor that can hamper the growth of automotive actuators are new amendments regarding the air pollution act, leading to sluggish growth of diesel run vehicles.

Powerful automotive actuators are being introduced in the market employed in enhancing performance and controlling the pollution characteristics of the vehicle. Moreover, a shift from the use pneumatic actuators to electric actuators in internal systems of vehicles is observed which would further help in incremental growth of automotive actuators market. Numerous simulation software are being introduced in the market for increasing the energy efficiency and performance of automotive actuators.

Automotive ActuatorMarket: Segmentation

Automotive actuatorMarket can be segmented as follows;

By product type, the Automotive Actuator market can be segmented as:

Exhaust Gas Recirculation Regulators

Piezoelectric Actuators

Electronic Ignition Actuators

Brake Actuators

HVAC Actuators

Throttle Actuators

Headlamp Actuators

Grill Shutter Actuators

By vehicle type, the market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Automotive ActuatorMarket: Regional Outlook

Burgeoning automobile production coupled with vehicles being sold at throw away prices is one of the prime reasons for the growth of automotive industry in China influencing a steady growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Owing to the entry of many new participants in the North America and Latin America region, strong grounds for investments in automotive actuators market in these regions are expected in the near future. Moreover, with new regulation by the European countries for mandatory use of Anti-lock braking system in automobiles, the automotive actuators market is expected to have an enhanced growth in the European region. The MEA region is expected to have a significant growth of automotive actuators market on account of steady market demand in the GCC market.

Automotive Actuator Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major players in the Global automotive actuator market, identified across the value chain include:

Johnson Electric

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive LLP

Hitachi Ltd

Denso Corporation

CTS Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mahle GmbH

WABCO Holdings Inc.

Nidec Corporation

