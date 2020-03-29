MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2026”

Automotive cabin air quality sensor monitors an automobile’s cabin and sends indications to the filtration system. Automotive cabin air quality sensors monitor the closing and opening of filtration systems to keep normal air quality in a vehicle’s cabin.

Regulatory bodies impose stringent norms on vehicle emissions of automotive. This, in turn, is projected to increase the demand for automotive cabin air quality sensors to curb the emission of toxic gases from automobiles. Increasing demand from the consumer to include the more advanced technology in the vehicle for self-diagnosing of vehicle and to improve the overall performance of the vehicle. This increase in demand leads to rise in the market for cabin air quality sensor during forecast period. Regular replacement of the sensor due to failure in the unit is one of the opportunity for aftermarket during forecast period.

The automotive cabin air quality sensor market can be segmented based on technology, detection, type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of technology, the automotive cabin air quality sensor market can be bifurcated into active and passive. Active sensors require an outdoor excitation indicator or a power signal. Passive sensors do not require any outward power signal and produces output reaction directly. Based on detection, the automotive cabin air quality sensor market can be classified into electrical, chemical, radioactive, and others.

In terms of type, the automotive cabin air quality sensor market can be divided into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, and others. Pressure sensors are used to sense the pressure of air coming inside the vehicle’s cabin. It is useful to maintain air flow and pressure to avoid any kind of choking and imbalance in the air. Temperature sensors play an important role in the proper functioning of vehicle’s cabin unit. It is necessary to calculate the temperature of the air coming from the outside of the vehicle to maintain the inside temperature, which is done by temperature sensors.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive cabin air quality sensor market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles include hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles, and sport utility vehicles. Commercial vehicles include light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and buses & coaches. Cabin air quality sensors are fitted in the air conditioning unit of a vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment accounts for a major share in the cabin air quality sensor market.

In terms of sales channels, the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market can be categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original equipment suppliers (OESs), and aftermarket.

Based on region, the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is likely to hold prominent share in the automotive cabin air quality sensor market owing to high vehicle production in the region. The market in Latin America is likely to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Countries in Latin America shows significant growth in countries GDP. The light commercial vehicles segment in North America is expanding at considerable pace due to the high usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods.

Key players operating in the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market include Axetris, Sensata Technologies, ams AG, SGX Sensortech, Amphenol Corporation, FIS Inc., Paragon AG, Figaro Engineering, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Valeo, Hanon Systems, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corporation, Figaro Engineering Inc., Prodrive Technologies, UST Umweltsensortechnik GmbH, and Chemisense Inc.

