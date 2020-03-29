“Automotive Chassis Electronics Market 2019 – Expert Survey, Analysis And Market Professional Inspection Report 2028” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Contemporary automotive chassis electronics are known to be a major contributing factor for enhancing the luxury and augmenting automotive safety. In recent times, manufacturers of automotive chassis electronics components have been focusing on extensive product development in order to provide more and more sophisticated product features to their customers, while simultaneously focusing on cost effectiveness of their products. With the advent of advanced assistance functions, lateral, longitudinal & vertical dynamics involved, along with new electric steering systems, software development for automotive chassis electronics functions and enhanced features, the importance of automotive chassis electronics components is on the rise.

The automotive chassis electronics market is highly driven by regulations across the globe. Hence, manufacturers of these products have been recently focusing on applying platform standardization through model variants & domain control-based architectures. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been increasingly focusing on driver safety functionalities and integration of electronic control units (ECUs) across multiple vehicle types, thereby driving the demand for automotive chassis electronics components.

Furthermore, there has been increasing demand for electronic brake control systems to achieve higher safety norms for vehicle, creating a considerable potential for the automotive chassis electronics market. Furthermore, large manufacturers of automotive chassis electronics have also been focusing on electronics which could be applied to protect vehicle occupants as well as pedestrians. Hence, the automotive chassis electronics business has been proving to be of major importance in the automotive industry, especially in the wake of the rising need for increased safety norms. Airbag control units and crash sensors are proving to be key automotive chassis electronics components considering the future market potential across regions.

Hence, considering the vital applications of automotive chassis electronics, the study of the automotive chassis electronics market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global automotive chassis electronics market is segmented as follows:

Temperature sensing automotive chassis electronic components

Pressure sensing automotive chassis electronic components

Position sensing automotive chassis electronic components

On the basis of application, the global automotive chassis electronics market is segmented as follows:

Instrument clusters

Smart wipers & mirrors

Seat modules

Windows & door modules

Driver information systems

Remote keyless entry systems

Roof modules

HVAC

Lighting control

Key Trends, Drivers

It has been observed that in recent times, there has been an increased research & development focus in order to reduce the cost of automotive chassis electronics components, which is expected to further make automotive chassis electronics products even more cost effective, thereby fueling the further growth of the automotive chassis electronics market at a global level. At the same time, there have been stringent government regulations, legislations & policies being developed and implemented by various transportation regulatory bodies of various governments across countries worldwide, pertaining to enhancing the safety of automotive transportation, thereby driving the need for advanced automotive chassis electronics products, along with the simultaneous introduction of advanced features of automotive chassis electronics products which is expected to further propel the market size & the growth rate of the global automotive chassis electronics market at a worldwide scale.

Also, a recent trend in the automotive industry with regard to automotive chassis electronics products is the rising requirement of high tech, sophisticated automotive chassis electronics components, to cater to real time transmission of operating parameters, especially in high end vehicles.

However, the increased levels of complexity of automotive chassis electronics products as a result of integration of multiple, smaller automotive chassis electronics units into single, integrated automotive chassis electronics units could prove to an impediment to the global automotive chassis electronics market growth in the next few years.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the global automotive chassis electronics market are as follows:

Continental AG

The Bertrandt Group

Robert Bosch UK Holdings Ltd

The 3M Company

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Tata Elxsi

TT Electronics plc

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Applus+

Elma Group

