Blood Collection Tubes Market is Estimated to Reach Around Worth of US$ 632.1 Mn by 2023

Growing concerns about spread of infectious diseases through donated blood has surged the demand for blood and blood products. Blood collection tube is a disinfected glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube enabling the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. The tubes are most commonly used to collect blood samples, but can also be used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. The research report on the blood collection tubes market provides detailed analysis of the North American market and helps in understanding the driving forces responsible for the growth of these tubes. With the increase in aging population and prevalence of diseases, there is an increase in the blood testing in the developed regions such as North America. Moreover, increasing government initiatives and rise in the number of surgical procedures in North America are the factors driving the demand for blood collection tubes. Demand for blood is continuously rising with patients undergoing advanced surgeries that require blood transfusions. In order to support patients, countries are expanding their healthcare coverage so that maximum number of people can avail of required treatment. While there are opportunities in the market for developing cell therapies, the cost of blood handling equipment is a major disadvantage.

The North America blood collection tubes market is segmented by tube type and by geography. The market by tube type includes serum separating tubes, plasma separating tubes, EDTA tubes, heparin tubes, rapid serum tubes and other tubes. The serum separating tubes account for considerable share of the market followed by EDTA tubes and others. Geographically, the market has been studied and estimated for North America region including the U.S. and Canada. The serum separating tubes segment dominated the market due to higher number of serum samples collected and used for various diagnostic applications. However, the rapid serum tubes market is expected to grow at a higher rate due to advanced technology and increase in work efficiency offered by the product.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the industry. The market overview section includes market attractiveness analysis, by geography, to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in North America blood collection tubes market. This section of the report also includes the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the competitive landscape. The market has a bright outlook for implementing new blood collection techniques, screening tests and implementation of automation in the process of collection of blood. These factors are expected to create a significant demand for blood collection tubes across the globe. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and healthcare policies also influence the growth of the market. Manufacturers are coming up with new, improved and safe technologies for blood collection. Moreover, developed markets such as North America are expected to grow due to increased level of awareness, government support and advancements in blood collection technologies.

Market share analysis is also provided in the market overview section of the report for 2014 in terms of value (%). The report also provides important recommendations for market players and new entrants. These recommendations would enable existing market players to expand their market shares and help new companies to establish their presence in the blood collection tubes market across North America. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market such as financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major players in this market are Becton, Dickinson & Company (U.S.), Greiner Group AG (Austria), Sarstedt AG & Co. (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan) and FL Medical srl (Italy).