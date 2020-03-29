Blood Lactate Analyzer Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

Lactate is a normal product of anaerobic cell metabolism and is released into the blood and metabolized by the liver. It is produced in large amounts when there is insufficient oxygen for activity in the cell. Lactate production can be increased in conditions that cause insufficient oxygen delivery, such as trauma, as well as in conditions that have disproportionate oxygen demand such as hyperthermia and seizures. Some medications such as metformin, salbutamol, phenformin, and HIV drugs can also cause high lactate levels. Normal lactate levels are less than 1.0 mmol/L in both arterial and venous blood.

Blood lactate testing equipment or blood lactate analyzers are machines that test lactate levels in blood. A blood lactate analyzer is used as a diagnostic tool. It can provide a quick and simple way to check the lactate levels in a patient. Blood lactate concentration changes in after physical training, so blood lactate analyzer useful in the measure of this elevated blood lactate concentration. Some differences between blood lactate testing equipment include time to result, sample size needed, capacity of test results storage, operating altitude and temperature ranges, and sample type (plasma or whole blood).

Blood Lactate Analyzer Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global blood lactate analyzer market.

In 2018, EKF launched pocket-sized lactate monitor for both sports training and personal fitness. Measuring lactate helps to define workout intensities for maximum fat catabolism, increase endurance, and avoid critical over-exhaustion.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has one innovative device Accutrend Plus, which is used to measure triglycerides, cholesterol, glucose, and lactate. This device is suitable for professional use as well as for self-testing.

Nova Biomedical

Founded in 1847, Nova Biomedical, a key player in blood lactate analyzer market, is headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S., and operates in nearly 100 countries through subsidiaries or distributors. However, Nova has wholly owned subsidiaries in the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland. Nova’s product offering belong to following divisions such as hospital, veterinary, biotechnology, clinics, self-testing, blood banking, and sports medicine.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Established in 1896, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is based in Basel, Switzerland. The company operates through two main business segments: pharmaceutical division and diagnostics division. Under diagnostic products and solutions, Roche offers clinical chemistry and immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, point-of-care diagnostics, laboratory automation and IT, hematology and hemostasis, urinalysis, patient self-testing, and custom biotech solutions.

Abbott

Founded in 1888, Abbott is headquartered in Illinois, U.S. and provides wide range of diagnostic and medical test instruments to diagnose and monitor infectious diseases, cancer, heart diseases, and metabolic disorders and assess other health indicators. The company operates in more than 150 countries through various segments such as pharmaceutical products, diagnostic products, nutritional products, and vascular products

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Founded in 1984, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation) is based in Washington DC, U.S. and operates through three business segments, research & discovery, diagnostics, and industrial. The diagnostics business segment is further categorized into clinical products, laboratory types, and tests by discipline. The company offers various hematology analyzers, under its clinical products segment

Blood Lactate Analyzer Market – Dynamics

Increasing incidence of major chronic diseases like diabetes, anemia and others are helps to propel the market

The global blood lactate analyzer market is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in prevalence of major chronic diseases such as diabetes, anemia, trauma, hyperthermia, and others. These diseases responsible for increase in the blood lactate level, resulted rise in demand of lactate analyzer. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 425 million people across the globe were living with diabetes in 2017, and over 10% of the world’s adult population (642 million) is anticipated to have diabetes by 2040. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, anemia affects more than 3 million people in the U.S. Additionally, increase in awareness about physical training or activity, which leads to increase in demand for blood lactate analysis, such a factor is propel the growth of this market.

Manufacturers focus on to launch Innovative products to Surge blood lactate analyzer market

Manufacturers in the blood lactate analyzer market are strongly focusing on increasingly investing in the research and development activities to design and develop new and innovative blood lactate analyzer. For instance, EKF Diagnostics has one innovative product i.e. Lactate Scout 4, which is used for measuring lactate and it helps to coaches and athletes to avoid overtraining, assess endurance, devise optimum training programmes.

Blood Lactate Analyzer Market – Segmentation

On the basis of Application, the Blood Lactate Analyzer market can be divided into:

Diabetes

Anemia

Trauma

Hyperthermia

Others

On the basis of End-users, the Blood Lactate Analyzer market can be divided into: