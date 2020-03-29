Bread Mix Market – Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Highlights Forecast to 2027

Bread mix is a mixture, made from flour, yeast, baking soda, salt and other ingredients. It is used in the baking of bread with less time and efforts. Types of bread mixes are available in the market includes wheat, rice, oat, and corn. The combination of two or more with more ingredients is also available. It is available as commercially manufactured or homemade. Food companies are more focused on satisfying the customer needs includes fast and convenient, variety, and nutritional benefits. Gluten free bread mix is available for health conscious consumers is expected to register an increase in the market. Consumers nowadays with their daily busy routine is the target group to boost the demand for bread mix market in forecasted period.

Based on its ingredients, it is segmented as grain based mixes include wheat, rice, oats, corn, and others. Among all of these, wheat flour based mixes hold the major share and expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Other ingredients like salt, sugar, cheese, vegetables, fruits, and toppings are added as an accompaniment to a variety of ethnic food in the market. Based on the product type available in the market is segmented into two segments, Organic and Conventional. Among both of these, the organic segment registers a major share in bread mix market. Conventional type includes gluten free bread mix, driving the market for health conscious consumer and is expected to boost an increase in demand over the forecast period.

Healthy ingredients with nutritional value drive an increase in demand for bread mix in the food industry. High demand for bread base in pizza industry serving world’s population is a driving factor for an increase in demand for bread mix market. Rising market demand for bread products in the food industry is becoming another market driver for bread mix. Automatic machine available in the market with less sophistication to make bread without wasting any ingredients is preferred by consumers and is expected to fuel the market during the forecasted period. Preference for different variety in cuisine, taste, and convenience is expected to be a driving factor for bread mix market.

Bread mix is gaining acceptance at a growing rate and some of the key players participating in the global bread mix market includes IREKS U.K. Ltd., G. R. Wright and Sons Ltd., ACH Food Companies, Inc., Continental Mills, Inc., Laucke Flour Mills, Dr. Schär Foodservice UK Ltd., General Mills, Inc., Origins HealthCare Pte Ltd, Well and Good Pty Ltd., and Anchor Foods.