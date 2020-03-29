Broadcast and Media Technology (Solutions and Services) Market: 5G Technology Proliferation and Increasing Number of Platforms for Broadcasting and Media to Boost Growth

Broadcast and Media Technology (Solutions and Services) Market in Brief

The global broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 9.0% between 2019 and 2027. The broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market is projected to be driven by the growing demand for emerging technologies among broadcast and media companies. Broadcasters and media companies are adopting advanced technology to increase business agility and flexibility. This is expected to boost the broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market in the near future.

The global broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market is expected to reach ~ US$ 12.5 Bn by 2027 from ~ US$ 6.3 Bn in 2019. The new generation of advanced technology continues to drive the demand for broadcast and media solutions from end users, thereby continuously pushing the demand for broadcast and media technology (solutions and services).

The broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

North America remains the leading market for broadcast and media technology (solutions and services), with revenue in 2019 estimated to reach ~ US$ 2.1 Bn. Technical advancements, increased digitization, and the presence of a large number of broadcast and media technology solution providers are responsible for the growth of the broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing transition to new viewing experiences, and increasing awareness about digital platforms such as Neflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar among the people in the region.

Broadcast and Media Technology (Solutions and Services) Market Definition

The broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market report provides analysis of the global broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market for the period 2017–2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 of the broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market has been included as historical information.

In the broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market report, we analyze the challenges that organizations are facing to acquire the right broadcasting solutions that can cope with the rapidly changing digital world, and also how much organizations are ready to adopt these new technology broadcasting solutions in order to meet the requirements of today’s digital world.

North America Broadcast and Media Technology (Solutions and Services) Market – Snapshot

North America is seen as the growth hub for new technology-driven enterprise business models, for its start-up ecosystem and quick adoption of technology solutions by enterprises in the region. For the same reason, North America is expected to see the highest opportunity addition for the broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market, globally, with Asia Pacific being the next closest region in the broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market.