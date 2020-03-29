Cancer Pain Market: The Development of Improved Medical Facilities for Pain Management

Global Cancer Pain Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for cancer pain has been rising on account of the rising incidence of cancer across the world. The presence of key vendors in the global cancer pain market has played a major role in market growth. Pain management is an important part of cancer treatment as it helps in initiating proper therapies. There have been several attempts at minimizing the pain of cancer sufferers, and hence, the global market for cancer pain endows commendable opportunities for growth. Several types of cancer such as breast cancer, blood cancer, and bone marrow cancer have come to the fore over the past decade. The need to control the severity of each of these has aided market growth.

Cancer research has been accredited as a groundbreaking area amongst all other domains within medicine. This factor has also played a key role in the growth of the global cancer pain market in recent times. Several medical experts and practitioners have emphasized on the need for pain management during cancer treatments. The plea of the medical fraternity has been accepted by research facilities that are focusing on developing novel drugs. Hence, the global cancer pain market is projected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow.

The global cancer pain market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: drug type, disease indication, and region. On the basis of drug type, the global market for cancer pain can be segmented into non-opioids, opioids, and nerve blockers. Based on disease type, the demand for cancer pain management has been the highest during breast cancer treatments.

Global Cancer Pain Market: Notable Developments

The global market for cancer pain has undergone key developments on the competitive front over the past decade:

The leading vendors have shown a sense of responsibility in ensuring a regular supply of pain management drugs to the market. This has been done with the help of improved supply chains.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. introduced opioid-based injections for controlling pain during cancer treatment.

Some other key vendors in the global cancer pain market are Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Orexo AB, Mundipharma International Limited, and Grnenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KG.

Global Cancer Pain Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in Cancer Research

The growth of multiple cancer research organisations has played a vital role in the growth of the global cancer pain market. Chemotherapy is often used to kill cancer cells in the body, and the former is an extremely painful treatment. Hence, there is a dire need to control pain during cancer treatment and diagnosis.

Better Medical Facilities come Under the Spotlight of Attention

The past decade has witnessed the inflow of several new technologies in the field of pain management. Apart from the pain suffered due to the occurrence of the disease, cancer patients are also subjected to intense external pain due to medical procedures. Hence, the development of improved medical facilities for pain management has given an impetus to market growth.

Global Cancer Pain Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global cancer pain market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The market for cancer pain in North America has been expanding on account of the presence of a seamless sector for oncology in the US.