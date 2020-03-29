Ceramic Inks Market – Ferro Corporation, Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Chemische Fabriken

Ceramic Inks Market – Overview

Ceramic inks are transporters of ceramic fine molecule metallic oxide shades utilized in programmed application procedures. Ceramic ink is suspended in a medium to give it the physical consistency reasonable of creating fine subtleties. The ink is accessible either as fluid or gel.

This report analyzes and forecasts the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ceramic inks market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for ceramic inks products during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ceramic inks market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the ceramic inks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ceramic inks market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. In terms of type, the ceramic inks market has been bifurcated into functional inks and decorative inks. In terms of technology, the ceramic inks market has been classified into digital printing technology and analog printing technology. Based on application, the market has been divided into ceramic tiles (residential decorative tiles and commercial decorative tiles), glass printing, tableware, and others (including automotive ceramics). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for ceramic inks products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the ceramic inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, and application of the ceramic inks market. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ceramic inks market. Key players operating in the ceramic inks market are Ferro Corporation, Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Chemische Fabriken, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, and Gruppo Colorobbia. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.