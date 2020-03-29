Current and Future Scenario of the Medical Waste Containers Market

The Medical Waste Tracking Act defines medical waste as the waste material generated during medical research, testing, diagnosis, immunization, or treatment of either human beings or animals. Disposal of medical waste is a major challenge faced by health care providers. Medical waste containers are used by waste generators to collect waste generated by health care facilities and are available in different designs depending upon the type of waste to be collected. Containers are defined by specific colors and labels to make them distinguishable from others. Rise in investments in R&D of novel medical waste containers and increase in incidence of illness & chronic diseases are boosting the global medical waste containers market. Establishment of government regulations for conservation of the environment and safe disposal of medical waste is one of the major factors expected to drive the expansion of the global medical waste containers market during the forecast period.

The medical waste containers market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, usage, waste, medical waste generator, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises detailed regulatory scenario of India, the U.S., South Africa, Australia, the U.K., and Europe in terms of their medical waste segregation and treatment and disposal guidelines. Key mergers and acquisitions and their objectives are provided in the global medical waste containers market to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. Moreover, advancements in product development for recent years are provided in the report. This report also provides market attractiveness and its analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical waste containers market.

Global Medical Waste Containers Market: Key Segments

The global medical waste containers market has been segmented based on product, waste, usage, medical waste generator, and region. Based on product, the global medical waste containers market has been categorized into chemotherapy containers, radioactive containers, pharmaceutical containers, sharps containers, RCRA containers, and biohazard medical waste containers. The sharps containers segment has been further divided into patient room sharps containers, phlebotomy containers, and multipurpose sharps containers. In terms of waste, the global medical waste containers market has been classified into infectious & pathological waste, non-infectious waste, radioactive waste, sharps waste, and pharmaceutical waste. Based on medical waste generator, the global medical waste containers market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics & physicians’ offices, pharmaceutical companies, long-term care & urgent care centers, pharmacies, and others. In terms of usage, the global medical waste containers market has been classified into reusable containers and disposable containers.

All the segments have been analyzed based on new product launches, regional demand for specific container types, regulatory policies for containers, and number of manufacturers in the global market. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Medical Waste Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global medical waste containers market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Region, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the medical waste containers market are Sharps Compliance, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Daniels Health, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Bondtech Corporation, Terra Universal, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., EnviroTain, LLC, and MAUSER Group.

