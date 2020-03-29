Digital Printing Films Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period
Global Digital Printing Films Market: Overview
The digital printing films are multipurpose printing medium that offers information or brand display and improved shelf appeal. The Popularity of digital printing films is increased in the packaging and non-packaging applications. The digital printing films are manufactured by the plastic material which having high barrier properties and resistant to water and punctures. The digital printing films are used to apply on banners, cartons, glass, wall, labels, cards and various other formats. The digital printing films are manufactured by considering the printing processes and need of high heat sensibility. The digital printing films are used in the various application in the packaging industry such as bags, pouches, sachets, and cartons. The automotive and architecture industry mostly prefers cast vinyl digital printing films due to its longtime durability and high barrier properties.
Global Digital Printing Films Market: Dynamics
The use of digital printing films by packaging industry is increased due to its high offerings such as securement to products and aesthetic look. The advertising industry increases the digital printing films acceptance due to its application in banners. The UV offset printing is trending in the industrial applications due to its impressive board lamination and decorative printing. Owing to these factors, the key manufacturers of digital printing films are engaging in the production of direct UV offset printable films. The advancement in the digital printing machines over the screen printing is helping to grow the demand of digital printing films market.
In 2018, Kodak and Uteco Group introduced the new Sapphire EVO digital printing press and water based inks with a vision to escalating their label and flexible packaging opportunities. In 2017, Cosmo Films, a producer of specialty BOPP films, introduced BOPP based printable synthetic paper which is printable with all printing technologies such as UV offset, screen or letter, thermal transfer, and digital toner.
Global Digital Printing Films Market: Segmentation
Then global digital printing films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, material, films type, printing type, and end-user industry.
On the basis of thickness, the global digital printing films market is segmented into:
- Below five mils
- 5 – 10 mils
- 10 – 15 mils
- Above 15 mils
On the basis of material, the global digital printing films market is segmented into:
- Polyester
- PVC / Cast Vinyl PSA
- Polystyrene
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Polyamide
- Others
On the basis of films type, the global digital printing films market is segmented into:
- Clear
- Matte
- One-sided
- Two-sided
On the basis of printing type, the global digital printing films market is segmented into:
- Laser Printable films
- Inkjet printable films
- UV Inkjet
- Solvent & Eco-Solvent Inkjet
On the basis of end-user industry, the global digital printing films market is segmented into:
- Packaging
- Non-packaging
- Advertising
- Automotive
- Food & Beverages
- Publication
- Building & Construction
- Electronics & Electrical
- Others
Global Digital Printing Films Market: Geographical Outlook
According to the association for printing technologies, the global printing market was valued at US$ 389 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at CAGR of 2.7% during 2017-2020. Indian print packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 8% among all countries. In 2018, Asia Pacific region is estimated as the largest print packaging market followed by North America and Western Europe, as analyzed by association for printing technologies. Asia-Pacific is the major regional market for print packaging, accounting for over 42% of market value in this study, and will be the second fastest-growing region, expanding 6.7% in 2016-20. The printing market growth is expected to help to grow the demand for digital printing films.
Global Digital Printing Films Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global digital printing films market are as follows:
- Tekra, A Division Of Eis, Inc.
- Cosmo Films U.S.
- Grafix Plastics
- Integrated Packaging Films Inc.
- Infiana USA, Inc
- Coveme Spa
- Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.
- Peiyu Plastics Corporation
- Pvc Tech Corp.
- Orafol Europe Gmbh
- Klöckner Pentaplast